Go Youn-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Yoo Jae-suk, and Lee Su-ji Win Popular Star Award: "We Hope for a Big Award"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Go Youn-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Yoo Jae-suk, and Lee Su-ji received the Maren Five Popular Star Award. Incheon = Reporter Heo

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun Reporter] Go Youn-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Yoo Jae-suk, and Lee Su-ji won the Maren Five Popular Star Award.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the afternoon of July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon.

Go Youn-jung said, "I think this award was made by my fans. I will work even harder and show a better side of myself. Thank you." Byeon Woo-seok said, "This award carries my fans' effort, time, and love, so it feels like a major honor. I will do my best to become an actor worthy of it."

Yoo Jae-suk said, "I was very surprised. I never expected to receive the Popular Star Award. I hope to look forward to a big award in a little while," drawing laughter. Lee Su-ji said, "This is my first Popular Star Award. I think it was given to me so I can take responsibility and bring laughter. Thank you."

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to over-the-top media service (OTT) content.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.