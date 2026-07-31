'Legendary Chef' Yoon Kyung-ho Wins Best Supporting Actor, Breaks Down in Tears: "I Thought Jun Hyun-moo Was Joking, I Still Can't Believe It"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho, who won Best Supporting Actor. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Yoon Kyung-ho won Best Supporting Actor.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on the afternoon of July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon.

Yoon played Park Jae-young, a supply sergeant, in "Legendary Chef," delivering both comic charm and a strong screen presence that kept viewers laughing. He beat out a strong field of nominees, including Lee Kwang-soo for "Gold Land," Lee Sang-yi for "Legendary Chef," Jung Moon-sung for "Scarecrow," and Jin Seon-kyu for "Aema," to lift the Best Supporting Actor trophy.

Yoon said through tears, "I really can't believe this. I came here ready to applaud just for being in the same place as Seon-kyu hyung, Moon-sung, Kwang-soo, and Sang-yi. They are all such amazing actors, and I came thinking of it as a celebration, just happy to enjoy being nominated together. In the waiting room, Jun Hyun-moo said, 'I hope we get good news.' So I told him, 'If someone else wins, call me even as a joke.' I really thought he was joking. I'm sorry. I was so foolish."

He continued, "I had been watching the rookie award winners and thinking, 'There are so many actors who are this good. I need to work even harder.' So I am grateful to receive this award. Thank you to the viewers. This is absolutely not an award I could receive alone. It was only possible because of the colleagues I worked with. From Park Ji-hoon, the cook, to the actors, the director, the writer, and everyone involved, thank you all."

He added, "My dream is to keep walking alongside someone for a long time. I want to keep going steadily together, but I know how difficult that is. I think this award means not just that I am doing well now, but that I should keep holding on to this place in the future. I will accept it gratefully as an award for our whole team. Thank you to my family. While I was telling a story about cooking for someone, I want to thank the family who cooked for me and protected me." He then became emotional again.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards are South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to OTT content.

Baek Ji-eun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.