'The Art of Sarah' Park Bo-kyung wins Best Supporting Actress Award, says, "♥Jin Seon-kyu, matching couple items, day 1 from today"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Park Bo-kyung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Award. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun Reporter] Park Bo-kyung won the Best Supporting Actress Award.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on the afternoon of the 31st at Paradise City Incheon.

Park played Jung Yeo-jin, the head of a beauty brand, in 'The Art of Sarah.' She drew empathy with a realistic portrayal of a complex character shaped by both desire and lack. She beat Kwak Sun-young of 'The Scarecrow,' Moon Jeong-hee of 'Gold Land,' Seo Eun-soo of 'Made in Korea,' and Im Soo-jung of 'Pine: Country Bumpkins' to take home the Best Supporting Actress Award trophy.

Park shed tears as she said, "I thought today was my first and last chance, so I stayed close to Hyesun and tried to take it all in, but I never expected to come up on stage like this. I don't even know what to say... I'll pull myself together."

She continued, "I love watching award shows. The acceptance speeches are sincere and witty, so I laugh and cry along with them. When I watched them, I would think, 'Will a day like that ever come in my life?' and shake my head. I also thought, 'I just hope I get to audition once.' But thank you for letting me give an acceptance speech. On the first day I met the director for this project, I was so nervous. He told me, 'I'll handle the filming, so you act.' He was right, but it didn't help me at all, so I always went to set feeling nervous. Every time, I am so grateful to Hyesun for looking into my eyes without wavering. I want to thank the CEO and director who let me audition in their place with my terrible profile after my career break, and the director, writer, staff, and actors who asked me to work with them. Even now, my mother still supports my dream as her daughter, who is well past 40, and I want to engrave her name on this trophy to fill the space I left behind. My husband, Jin Seon-kyu, is even more shocked and crying harder than I am. We haven't worn matching couple items since I lost my engagement ring, but now we have identical trophies that can't be lost. Honey, day 1 from today."

Jin Seon-kyu was moved to tears before breaking into a bright smile, touching many viewers.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to OTT content.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.