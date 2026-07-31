Yoon Kyung-ho and Park Bo-kyung Win Supporting Actor and Actress Awards, Say, "I Thought It Was a Joke, ♥ Jin Seon-kyu and I Have Matching Items"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Actors Yoon Kyung-ho and Park Bo-kyung won the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the afternoon of the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon.

Yoon played Park Jae-young, an administrative supply sergeant, in "Legendary Chef," showing both comic charm and a strong presence that kept viewers laughing. He beat out strong contenders including Lee Kwang-soo of "Gold Land," Lee Sang-yi of "Legendary Chef," Jung Moon-sung of "The Scarecrow," and Jin Seon-kyu of "Aema" to take home the Best Supporting Actor trophy.

Yoon said, "I really can't believe it. I came here thinking it would just be a celebration of being nominated alongside such amazing actors. In the waiting room, senior Jun Hyun-moo said, 'I hope you get good news,' so I told him, 'If someone else wins, call me even as a joke.' I really thought it was a joke. I'm sorry. I was so over the top." He then broke into tears.

He added, "I had been watching the rookie award and thinking, 'There are so many great actors. I need to work harder.' So I am grateful to receive this award. I also want to thank the viewers. This is absolutely not an award I could win alone. It was possible because of the colleagues I worked with. From Park Ji-hoon, the chef, to the actors, directors, writers, and everyone involved, thank you all."

He also said, "My dream is to keep walking beside someone for a long time. I want to keep going steadily together, but I know that is really difficult. I think this award means not just that I am doing well now, but that I should keep protecting this place in the future. I will accept it gratefully as an award for our whole team. Thank you to my family. While I was telling stories about cooking meals for others, my family kept cooking for me and protecting me, and I want to thank them for that." He became emotional again.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.