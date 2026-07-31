Yoon Kyung-ho breaks into tears after winning Best Supporting Actor Award: "I was told to keep my remarks short, but I talk too much, so my thanks never end"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho, who won the Best Supporting Actor Award. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Actor Yoon Kyung-ho shed hot tears after winning the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. Overwhelmed by the unexpected win, he could not hide his emotions and expressed his gratitude to his fellow cast members and family, saying he hopes to remain an actor loved for a long time.

At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the afternoon of July 31 at Paradise City Incheon in Yeongjong Island, Incheon Metropolitan City, the winners of the Best Supporting Actor Award and Best Supporting Actress Award were announced. The Best Supporting Actor Award went to Yoon Kyung-ho.

Yoon Kyung-ho drew attention for his solid performance in The Legend of Kitchen Soldier and his strong presence throughout the series. He beat out tough nominees including Lee Kwang-soo (Gold Land), Lee Sang-yi (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier), Jung Moon-sung (Scarecrow), and Jin Seon-kyu (Aema) to take home the honor.

As soon as he stepped on stage with the trophy in hand, Yoon Kyung-ho was in tears. Struggling to speak for a while, he said, "I really can't believe this," and added, "Just being nominated with such amazing actors felt like a celebration."

Wiping away tears, he joked, "I'm sorry. I'm being ridiculous," before adding, "I don't even know what to say after receiving this award. I'm so grateful. I sincerely thank the viewers who have shown me so much love."

Yoon Kyung-ho said the award was not his alone and expressed his gratitude to the actors who worked with him. He said, "This is not an award one can receive alone. It's because I had colleagues," and mentioned Park Ji-hoon and Lee Hong-nae, among others, who helped create the work together.

He continued, "You know I talk a lot. Once I start saying thank you, I think I could go on forever," but added, "Even so, my dream is to have someone by my side and go a long way together. I want to keep moving forward steadily and for a long time." He also shared his conviction as an actor.

He also said, "I will take this award not as a sign that I'm doing well right now, but as a reminder to keep holding that place well in the future. This is an award for everyone involved in The Legend of Kitchen Soldier. I will accept it with gratitude," showing his affection for the project.

Finally, he offered a special thank-you to his family. Yoon Kyung-ho said, "While I was telling a story about someone cooking meals for others, my family cooked for me and protected me. I'm truly grateful to them. I won the Best Supporting Actor Award. I don't know whether this will be the first or the last time I receive such an award. I have so much more I want to say, but it says here to keep it brief because of time. I sincerely thank you."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.