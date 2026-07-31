Choi Ye-na (Yena) Brings the Energy Again Today

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Choi Ye-na (Yena) is performing on the stage. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, wook@sportschosun.com / 2026.07.31 /
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Choi Ye-na (Yena) is performing on the stage. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, wook@sportschosun.com / 2026.07.31 /
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.