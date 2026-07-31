Lee Mi-sook Stunned by Her First-Ever Stock Loss... "I Saw Red for the First Time"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] As the stock market has recently seen a sharp decline, actress Lee Mi-sook drew attention after revealing that she had experienced her first stock loss in her life.

On the 31st, a video titled "A Clumsy Busan Romance(?) Warm Moments After Dropping By Without Warning (Busan Subscriber Tour)" was uploaded to Lee Mi-sook's YouTube channel.

As Lee Mi-sook joked around and laughed to herself, the producer asked, "Are you in a good mood today?" Lee Mi-sook then burst out laughing and said, "There is nothing to be happy about. My stocks have plunged." She went on to say seriously, "I saw a negative balance for the first time," while the producer replied bitterly, "I've been in the red all along. I've never seen green."

Even on the train to Busan for the shoot, Lee Mi-sook kept checking her stock status on her phone and let out repeated sighs. She then shared her frustration, saying, "Nothing is intact anymore."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.