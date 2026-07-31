Lee Mi-sook Stunned by Her First-Ever Stock Loss... "I Saw Red for the First Time"

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Lee Mi-sook Stunned by Her First-Ever Stock Loss... "I Saw Red for the First Time"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] As the stock market has recently seen a sharp decline, actress Lee Mi-sook drew attention after revealing that she had experienced her first stock loss in her life.

On the 31st, a video titled "A Clumsy Busan Romance(?) Warm Moments After Dropping By Without Warning (Busan Subscriber Tour)" was uploaded to Lee Mi-sook's YouTube channel.

As Lee Mi-sook joked around and laughed to herself, the producer asked, "Are you in a good mood today?" Lee Mi-sook then burst out laughing and said, "There is nothing to be happy about. My stocks have plunged." She went on to say seriously, "I saw a negative balance for the first time," while the producer replied bitterly, "I've been in the red all along. I've never seen green."

Lee Mi-sook Stunned by Her First-Ever Stock Loss... "I Saw Red for the First Time"

Even on the train to Busan for the shoot, Lee Mi-sook kept checking her stock status on her phone and let out repeated sighs. She then shared her frustration, saying, "Nothing is intact anymore."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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