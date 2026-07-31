Joo Woo-jae Wins Outstanding Male Entertainer Award, Says, "I Didn't Get Into Trouble Thanks to Yoo Jae-suk's Advice. I'm Grateful"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Joo Woo-jae, who won the Outstanding Male Entertainer Award. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee Reporter] Broadcaster Joo Woo-jae proved his rising popularity in entertainment by winning the Outstanding Male Entertainer Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the afternoon of July 31 at Paradise City in Yeongjong Island, Incheon Metropolitan City, Joo Woo-jae was named the winner of the Outstanding Male Entertainer Award.

Joo Woo-jae, who showcased his witty banter and signature variety-show charm on the Netflix variety program "Screwballs," beat out strong contenders including Kim Won-hoon from "SNL Korea Season 8," Shin Dong-yup from "SNL Korea Season 8," Yoo Jae-suk from "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!," and Lee Kwang-soo from "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!" to take home the trophy.

Taking the stage as the winner, Joo Woo-jae looked nervous and said, "My mind has gone blank." He then drew laughter when he added, "When Jae-suk received the Popular Star Award, I thought he had edged someone out. I never imagined that person would be me."

He then credited his fans for the honor, saying, "I think I received this award because the fans of 'Screwballs' have looked after me. Thank you."

He also spoke about what the award meant to him. Joo Woo-jae said, "I really like the Outstanding Award. I don't think I'm the best, and I'm not a rookie either, so I think this is the highest award I can receive." His candid remarks filled the venue with laughter.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Byeon Woo-seok and Yoo Jae-suk congratulate Joo Woo-jae on winning the Outstanding Male Entertainer Award. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook,

He also did not forget to thank Yoo Jae-suk. Joo Woo-jae said, "Sometimes Jae-suk still calls me these days. It's nothing serious, but when I say, 'Yes, sir,' he tells me, 'You're being rude.' If I say, 'Pardon? In what way?' he tells me, 'Just lie low at home.'" His story drew more laughter.

He added, "Every time that happens, I end up reflecting on whether I was being rude. Since I really have been staying home, I think I've been doing well without causing any trouble." He expressed his gratitude for Yoo Jae-suk's warm advice.

In fact, Yoo Jae-suk showed his affection for his junior by filming Joo Woo-jae's winning moment on his phone from the audience. After stepping off the stage, Joo Woo-jae also ran to Yoo Jae-suk and hugged him, showing the warm chemistry between senior and junior.

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Female Entertainer Award went to Jung Yi-rang of "Sisters' Cafe," beating Kim Sook of "Drive: The Rival," Lee Su-ji of "SNL Korea Season 8," Lee Eunji of "Better Late Than Single," and Ji Ye-eun of "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!"

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.