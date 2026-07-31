Kim Sook Wins Best Female Variety Entertainer Award, Says, "It Was Thanks to the Bees That Built a Hive in My New House"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Club Chroma in Paradise City, Incheon. Kim Sook, who won the Best Female Variety Entertainer Award. Incheon = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.07.31 /

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Kim Sook won the Best Female Variety Entertainer Award.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on the afternoon of July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon.

Kim Sook won the Best Female Variety Entertainer Award for leading her team with strong leadership and sharp ad-libs on "Driver: The Rival," delivering a burst of laughter.

Kim Sook said, "I came to the awards ceremony right after finishing a shoot for 'Driver: The Rival.' I have to go back and keep filming. I’m grateful to the members who are waiting for me. I’m also thankful to the production staff. I built a house not long ago, and bees came to my home and built a hive there. People said that means great luck is coming. I guess the bees came to me so I could receive a big award. I want to share this award with my fans. I also want to thank senior Yoo Jae-suk and senior Shin Dong-yup for paving the way."

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is South Korea’s first awards ceremony dedicated to OTT content.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.