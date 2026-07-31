'The Scarecrow' Park Hae-soo Wins Best Actor, Says It Feels Like a Blessing From His Second Child Due Next Month

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Park Hae-soo, who won the Best Actor award. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Park Hae-soo won the Best Actor award.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on the afternoon of the 31st at Paradise City Incheon.

Park Hae-soo drew praise for his role as detective Kang Tae-ju in 'The Scarecrow,' where he steadily portrayed pain and goodness, earning recognition as a fresh discovery. He beat Kim Woo-bin of 'Genie, Make a Wish,' Park Ji-hoon of 'Made to Be a Military Cook Legend,' and Hyun Bin of 'Made in Korea' to take home the Best Actor trophy.

Park Hae-soo said, "I’m overwhelmed. I’m grateful to be standing here before fellow actors and variety show seniors. While working on 'The Scarecrow,' I met a character who was more mature as a person, and that made me dream of becoming a more mature adult myself. It was a project that made me try to become a more beautiful person on set. Thank you to the director and writer. I think a sincere message of comfort was delivered. I worked on set with truly wonderful actors. There was nothing more rewarding than that. I’m deeply grateful. Thank you to the staff who changed clothes twice and stayed with us throughout. I want to dedicate this award to senior Lee Hee-jun, whom I consider the best actor in my heart. Thank you to everyone at my agency. Thank you to the viewers and fans. My second child will be born next month. My son is a blessing, and it always seems to bring me good fortune. Thank you to my wife, who holds me up whenever I feel anxious and restless. Dad won an award. I love you."

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is South Korea’s first awards ceremony dedicated to OTT content.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.