'The Art of Sarah' Star Shin Hye-sun Wins Best Actress, Says "Sarah Kim Was Created by Everyone Together"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Shin Hye-sun, who won Best Actress. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Shin Hye-sun has been recognized for yet another career-defining role as she won the Best Actress award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the afternoon of the 31st at Paradise City in Yeongjong Island, Incheon Metropolitan City, Shin Hye-sun was named the winner of Best Actress.

Shin Hye-sun took home the trophy after earning praise for her delicate emotional performance and nuanced character interpretation in the Netflix series 'The Art of Sarah,' beating strong contenders including Go Youn-jung ('Can This Love Be Translated?'), Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun ('You and Everything Else'), and Park Bo-young ('Gold Land').

When her name was called, Shin Hye-sun looked stunned and could not hide her disbelief. She said, "I really did not expect this. My mind went completely blank," expressing her overwhelming emotions.

She added, "I was already moved that senior Park Bo-kyung received an award, and I was grateful just for that. I am so thankful that I received one too," drawing attention to Park Bo-kyung's win and adding warmth to the moment.

Shin Hye-sun also gave credit to everyone involved, saying, "The role of Sarah Kim in 'The Art of Sarah' was absolutely not something I could have created on my own. It is even more meaningful and joyful to receive this award for a role that the production team and staff thought through and built together with me."

She concluded by saying, "I will keep working hard to become an actress who can deliver even better performances in the future," and wrapped up her acceptance speech by admitting, "I am so nervous that I cannot say much more."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.