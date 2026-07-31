Kim Go-eun Wins Grand Prize in Tears: "I Approached Every Project with All My Heart"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Kim Go-eun, who won the grand prize. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Actress Kim Go-eun won the grand prize.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on the afternoon of July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon.

Kim Go-eun showed her commanding presence in You and Everything Else, proving her worth as an actress who transcends generations. She was ultimately honored with the grand prize.

Overcome with emotion, Kim Go-eun could barely continue speaking as she burst into tears. She said, "I am so grateful. I will think of this as an award given for working hard on You and Everything Else, The Price of Confession, and Yumi's Cells. At this moment, I am thinking of the many senior actors who were with me. I was so lucky to work with such wonderful seniors, and I was able to follow them and learn from them. Someday, I hope to become that kind of senior myself. I am also grateful to all the actors and the people who worked with me. I have never once thought that acting was something to take for granted. That is why I try to approach every project with sincerity, urgency, and a strong sense of responsibility. I will keep working hard so that people can continue to find new sides of me as an actress and stay curious about me, so please keep watching and give me more opportunities."

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to OTT content.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.