Kim Go-eun Wins the Grand Prize at the Blue Dragon Series Awards... "I Approach Every Project With Urgency, So Please Keep Watching Me"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Kim Go-eun, who won the Grand Prize. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Go-eun became the Grand Prize winner at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. Having shown a wide acting range across works such as "You and Everything Else" and "Yumi's Cells," Kim took home the top honor and burst into tears.

At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the afternoon of July 31 at Paradise City in Yeongjong Island, Incheon Metropolitan City, Kim Go-eun was announced as the Grand Prize winner.

In "You and Everything Else," Kim delivered a deeply moving performance by delicately portraying the complex emotions of a character shaped by long-standing friendship, conflict, and the passage of time. She also proved her strength as an actress through "Yumi's Cells," where she displayed both relatable emotional expression and subtle nuance. With a steady stream of projects, Kim has built her own acting world and beat out strong contenders to claim the Grand Prize trophy.

When Kim Go-eun took the stage as the winner, she was unable to speak for a while. In the end, she shed tears and began her remarks in a trembling voice, saying, "Thank you so much."

She continued, "I will think of this award as something earned through hard work on 'You and Everything Else,' 'The Price of Confession,' and 'Yumi's Cells.'" She added, "At this moment, I keep thinking of the many senior actors who were with me. I was incredibly lucky to work with such wonderful seniors, and I was able to follow them and learn from them."

Kim Go-eun also expressed gratitude to those she had worked with, saying, "I hope that someday I can become that kind of senior too. Thank you to Park Ji-hyun, Kim Jae-won, and all the other actors who worked with me."

She then shared her sincere mindset as an actress. "I have never once thought that doing this work was something I could take for granted," she said. "That is why I try to approach every project with sincerity, urgency, and a strong sense of responsibility."

Finally, she said, "I will work really hard so that people keep wanting to discover new sides of me as an actress. Please keep looking for me and giving me opportunities. I will continue to do my best." Her heartfelt remarks, along with the tears she shed, filled the venue with warm emotion.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.