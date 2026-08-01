Byul, Who Lost Her Father, Decides to Call Her Father-in-Law “Dad”... “He Was So Happy When I Changed How I Addressed Him”

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Byul expressed her deep affection for her in-laws.

On the 31st, the YouTube channel With Sean released a video titled, "The reason Hongdae, Seoul’s loving couple Haha and Byul decided to get married at first sight."

In the video, Byul was asked about her first meeting with her mother-in-law and said, "My father-in-law liked me so much the moment he saw me. I met my mother-in-law alone for the first time, and I think she was a little taken aback because I was not trying too hard to make a good impression. At the time, articles came out saying that Haha had been chasing after Byul, so my mother-in-law thought, 'Maybe our son is the only one who likes her.' I heard that she felt upset when she saw me then."

She continued, "The next time I saw her, I told her, 'Thank you for giving birth to such a great son,' and she was so happy."

Byul also said that her mother-in-law later asked her to call her "Mom." Byul said, "I have never called her my mother-in-law. She talks to me the most and relies on me a lot."

She added that she only recently began calling her father-in-law "Dad." Byul explained, "My own father passed away. One day, I realized that I had kept calling my father-in-law 'father-in-law.' So a few months ago, I finally broke the ice with him too. When I asked if I could call him Dad, he was incredibly happy. He is usually very manly and very cool, but he is only warm and affectionate with me," she said with a smile.

Meanwhile, Haha and Byul married in 2013 and have two sons and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.