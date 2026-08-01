57-year-old Gwak Jin-young, who had been aging rapidly, sheds tears after a thread lift and seems to turn back time on her face: "I feel more confident" ('Touch Me')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Gwak Jin-young regained the beauty she had in her prime after undergoing a procedure.

Gwak Jin-young appeared on Channel A's "Beauty Clinic Touch Me," which aired on the 31st.

Gwak Jin-young said, "I want to go back to the way I looked before I touched different parts of my face," expressing her distress over her changed appearance. She regretted the cosmetic surgery she had chosen in an effort to move away from her "Jongmal-i" image.

Gwak Jin-young's mother said, "If she does not like the result, she gets another procedure, and the emotional toll has been beyond words," adding that Gwak Jin-young had also suffered side effects from repeat cosmetic surgeries.

Gwak Jin-young also had a habit of drinking alone late into the night, and she shocked viewers by showing herself mixing and drinking four packets of instant coffee on an empty stomach in the morning. Those habits appeared to have worsened her skin condition.

In the end, Gwak Jin-young visited a hospital and was diagnosed with reduced collagen due to menopause, while her irregular lifestyle habits had accelerated aging.

After undergoing procedures such as a thread lift and a volume booster, Gwak Jin-young made a surprise appearance in the studio. Unlike before, she had firm, elastic skin that brought back memories of her prime, and she was moved to tears. Gwak Jin-young smiled and said, "I feel more confident."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.