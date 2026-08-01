Park Mi-sun: "All My Designer Bags Were Gifts from ♥Lee Bong-won"... We Don't Celebrate Anniversaries, But We Always Celebrate Birthdays

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Park Mi-sun shared a cheerful married-life anecdote while showing off the luxury gifts she received from her husband, Lee Bong-won.

On the 31st, the YouTube channel 'Kim Young-chul Original' uploaded a video titled "The 'thing' Kim Young-chul did every day for Park Mi-sun during her cancer treatment (A 25-year story of sibling-like friendship)."

That day, Kim Young-chul recalled a phone call Lee Bong-won had made in the past.

He said, "Bong-won hyung suddenly called on his birthday and asked, 'Do you know today is Mi-sun noona's birthday?'" He added, "He was so surprised, so I told him for the sake of marital peace."

Park Mi-sun then joked, "So we didn't get divorced because of Young-chul," drawing laughter.

She went on to say, "We may not celebrate our wedding anniversary, but we always celebrate birthdays," adding, "He gives me the best gifts on my birthday. All the designer bags I own were bought by my husband," which drew attention.

When Kim Young-chul asked, "Then what do you give Lee Bong-won on his birthday?" Park Mi-sun replied, "I buy him a lot of designer shoes."

She then joked, "I buy them so he can go to a good place," and when Kim Young-chul looked shocked, she quickly clarified, "I don't mean for him to leave. I mean for him to go to many good places," sending the set into laughter.

Park Mi-sun also mentioned her long-standing relationship with Kim Young-chul. She said, "I like juniors who treat me casually, and Young-chul really does that," adding, "Sometimes I miss him, but once we meet, I'm completely drained after just an hour."

She also revealed, "There was a time we rode together to Ilsan New Town, and he kept talking nonstop next to me that I felt carsick," embarrassing Kim Young-chul and adding to the laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.