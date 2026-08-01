'Lingerie CEO' Song Ji-hyo Shows Off Her Confidence by Wearing It Herself... Stunning as a Bold Model

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Song Ji-hyo showcased her healthy, confident charm by stepping in as the model for the new collection of the lingerie brand she launched.

On the 31st, Song Ji-hyo shared several photos on her social media along with a short message: "The 2026 Nina.Ssong summer products are out."

In the released photos, Song Ji-hyo posed in a variety of ways while wearing the summer new arrivals from her lingerie brand, Nina.Ssong.

From a striking red bra top to a clean white sleeveless look, she drew attention with simple styling that highlighted her toned figure and healthy appeal.

In particular, her lean waistline, natural poses, and confident expression came together to create a polished pictorial that looked every bit as complete as a professional model shoot.

Her move to personally wear and promote the products also stood out as a CEO’s hands-on approach.

Fans who saw the photos responded enthusiastically, saying, "It feels trustworthy when the CEO wears it herself," "Her body really does all the work," "Her healthy beauty is amazing," and "It’s a pictorial worthy of a model."

Meanwhile, Song Ji-hyo launched innerwear and fragrance brands last year, taking on a new challenge as an entrepreneur.

She is currently serving as the brand’s representative and is directly involved in product planning and promotion.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.