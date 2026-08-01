Jeon Won-joo's physical contact and remarks toward a man 54 years younger spark controversy over appropriateness: "What if the genders were reversed?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Jeon Won-joo has come under online scrutiny after footage showed her making physical contact with a man 54 years her junior and openly expressing affection toward him, sparking debate over whether her behavior was appropriate.

On the 30th, a video titled "Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and Jeon Won-joo's luxury pampering trip with a muscular man (eternal friendship)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo."

The video shows Jeon Won-joo and Sunwoo Yong-nyeo traveling to Boseong, South Jeolla Province. They were joined by 33-year-old Kim Seung-woo, the owner of a personal training shop, who served as their one-day assistant.

When the production team introduced him by saying, "A handsome man will come later to take care of you both," Jeon Won-joo responded with delight, saying, "I want him as my son-in-law."

After Kim Seung-woo took off his shirt and revealed his firm, muscular build, she reacted by clutching her chest and saying, "I'm moved," "Look at that. He's so handsome," and "Just looking at him makes my heart race."

Near the end of the video, Jeon Won-joo is also seen touching Kim Seung-woo's arm and leaning in close to him.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also chimed in, saying, "He has such a great body," while Kim Seung-woo laughed and continued the exchange.

However, reactions online were divided after the video was released.

Some users commented, "He is young enough to be her grandson, so it feels uncomfortable," "If the genders were reversed, it would have caused a much bigger controversy," and "Even in entertainment, remarks and physical contact targeting someone's body should be handled carefully." Others pointed out that a male celebrity doing the same to a young female guest would likely face even harsher criticism.

On the other hand, many defended her, saying, "She was just expressing affection in a cute way, like doting on a grandchild," "People seem to be taking an entertainment reaction too seriously," "The other person was smiling throughout the shoot and never showed discomfort," and "This is an overreaction that ignores the context."

Jeon Won-joo had already drawn similar criticism from some viewers in a video released on the same channel on the 23rd, where she was seen stroking a staff member's face and saying, "He's handsome."

As opinions continue to clash between those who see the video as harmless variety-show humor and those who argue that remarks and physical contact based on someone's appearance or body should be judged by the same standards regardless of gender, the online debate shows no sign of ending.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.