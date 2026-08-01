IU Makes First Public Appearance in 10 Days After Recovering Her Health, Smiles Brightly and Says, "My Heart Is Beating Again"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Club Chroma in Paradise City, Incheon. IU appeared as a presenter for the Best Actor and Best Actress awards alongside Ju Ji-hoon. Incheon = Reporter Jeong

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actress IU, who has been focusing on recovering her health, made a public appearance for the first time in about 10 days, delighting fans.

IU attended the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 31st at Paradise City in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, and took the stage as a presenter for the Best Actor award with actor Ju Ji-hoon.

IU, who won the Best Actress award at the same ceremony last year for the drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines," took the microphone and said, "I thought I wouldn't be nervous today, but standing here brings back memories from last year, and it feels like my heart is beating again." She added, "Thanks to the award I received last year, I was able to work even harder throughout the year. It is an honor to share that precious moment this year as a presenter," recalling the moment she accepted the award.

More than anything, the appearance drew extra attention because it was her first official schedule since she adjusted her activities for health reasons. IU recently postponed her Goyang Stadium concert, which had been scheduled for September, along with later concert dates and plans for her sixth full-length album after her chronic patulous Eustachian tube syndrome worsened.

At the time, her agency, EDAM Entertainment, said, "We determined that it would be difficult to carry out the performance in her current condition," adding, "We decided to prioritize the artist's health and focus on treatment and recovery." It also explained that her condition was not severe enough to make daily life difficult, and that the decision was made so she could take the stage in the best possible condition.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Presenters Ju Ji-hoon and IU. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

IU also spoke directly to fans about how she felt. She said, "Recently, my ear symptoms have been continuing day and night, so it has not been easy to maintain my condition when singing," and added, "I feel deeply sorry to those who have been waiting for me, but after I recover fully, I will come back and greet you with a happy performance again."

IU, who had also drawn attention after news of her breakup with actor Lee Jong-suk surfaced about four years after they went public with their relationship, worried fans as health issues piled up. But at the awards ceremony that day, she led the stage with a bright smile and steady hosting, easing concerns with her cheerful appearance.

Even with her brief appearance, applause and support continued for IU, and fans are sending messages such as, "Please come back healthy," and "I hope you recover fully without overdoing it."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.