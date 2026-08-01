28-Year-Old Yeon Jung-hoon Explains Why He Married 24-Year-Old Han Ga-in... "I Had a Dream of a Sweet, Loving Marriage"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] On "Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4," Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube teamed up with their "food buddy" Yeon Jung-hoon to discover the true charm of Incheon’s old-school restaurants, wrapping up a food trip filled with nonstop laughter and amazement.

In episode 5 of the full-scale real street-food documentary "Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4"—co-produced by MBN and Channel S and aired on Friday, July 31—Jun Hyun-moo, KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin), and actor Yeon Jung-hoon set out on an "Incheon Old-School Restaurant Landing Operation," visiting hidden local favorites that have kept their traditions alive for 40 to 65 years. From blood sausage hangover soup to a nostalgic snack bar and a seasonal croaker specialty restaurant, they delivered a feast of useful food tips and harmless fun.

Appearing on the waters off Incheon in sunglasses, Jun Hyun-moo declared an Incheon landing operation of his own, saying, "I am MacArthur." KwakTube shot back, "Wasn't your brother's current age older than General MacArthur's back then?" setting off instant comedic chemistry. Their first stop was a blood sausage soup restaurant that has stood in the same place since 1982, where Jun Hyun-moo carefully tried the unusual "blood sausage pancake" made with blood sausage. He then applauded, saying, "It doesn't smell like blood sausage at all. It's the best pancake I've had recently." After taking a spoonful of the soup, he praised it again, saying, "The flavor of the cabbage greens and soybean paste is perfect," while KwakTube showed his satisfaction by even mixing rice into the soup.

After warming their stomachs, the two joined Yeon Jung-hoon, known as one of Korea's "three great thieves," along with Han Ga-in's husband, and headed to a snack bar with 40 years of history. In the car, Yeon Jung-hoon expressed excitement about the snack bar they were about to visit and brought up Han Ga-in, saying, "I heard the tteokbokki place my wife liked in school was right in front of her house." Jun Hyun-moo responded, "She must have been incredibly popular back then," praising Han Ga-in, and Yeon Jung-hoon made everyone laugh by saying, "Fortunately, she went to an all-girls high school."

Soon after arriving at the snack bar, the three tasted homemade fried dumplings, jjolmyeon, and pork cutlet, showering the place with praise. Over the sincere mukbang, KwakTube asked Yeon Jung-hoon, a parenting veteran, for advice, saying, "Our baby just turned 100 days old." Yeon Jung-hoon began, "This is the hardest time. Feeding, burping, and putting the baby to sleep," before bluntly adding, "Women can still feel upset no matter how hard we try." When asked, "What if she feels upset?" he stressed, "You have to apologize. You can't put your own thought of 'I'm tired too' first." Jun Hyun-moo gave a bitter smile and said, "That's right. Otherwise, the fight only gets bigger. But why do I know this?"

Since the meal was full of nostalgic snacks, the conversation naturally turned nostalgic as well. When Jun Hyun-moo unexpectedly revealed Yeon Jung-hoon's old photo, Yeon explained, "I was living in the United States and came back to Korea briefly during vacation to take that photo." Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube admired him, saying, "He has the classic face of someone who studied in the U.S. He looks like a nobleman from a drama." When Han Ga-in's school days, including her appearance on "Challenge Golden Bell," were shown, Jun Hyun-moo praised her enthusiastically, saying, "She would have been cast on the street for sure!"

In the warm atmosphere, the three headed to their final stop, a 65-year-old croaker specialty restaurant. On the way, Jun Hyun-moo asked Yeon Jung-hoon a direct question: "Why did you get married so early?" when he had married 24-year-old Han Ga-in at the age of 28. Yeon Jung-hoon answered calmly, "I dreamed of getting married young and living a sweet, loving life. And I never thought marriage would interfere with my work." His answer showed his romantic side.

Once they arrived, the three were served a seasonal croaker set meal that included croaker sashimi, swim bladder, croaker pancake, and spicy croaker stew. During the generous meal, Jun Hyun-moo casually tested Yeon Jung-hoon, asking, "Aren't you jealous that I'm single?" Yeon Jung-hoon replied, "Not at all. Even when I'm drinking, I think of my children and go home early," delivering a knockout blow to Jun Hyun-moo. When asked about couple fights, Yeon Jung-hoon said, "We don't fight. The reason is that I always say it's my fault," earning respect for his answer. Finally, he even delivered a perfect two-line acrostic poem using the word "croaker," bringing the Incheon old-school restaurant tour to a close. The preview released afterward showed Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube returning for part two of the "Incheon Old-School Restaurant Landing Operation," after uncovering a major hit restaurant, raising expectations for the next broadcast.

MBN and Channel S's "Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4" airs every Friday at 9:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.