Mija, Married to Kim Tae-hyun, Drops Weight in Just One Day... Changed Face and Figure: "A Lighter Body"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Mija drew attention after sharing an update on her return to dieting.

On the 31st of last month, Mija posted, "Day 2 of my cleanse. A much lighter body," along with a look at her ongoing meal plan.

She also introduced the cleanse juice she was actually drinking and expressed satisfaction, saying, "So refreshing and sweet, JMT. A super tasty mango orange juice flavor."

In a video she later shared, she stepped on a scale and recorded 51.95 kg. That was about 1.24 kg less than the day before.

Unlike her earlier post showing a protruding belly, she revealed a slimmer abdominal line and said, "Day 2 of the cleanse, and my body definitely feels lighter."

Mija, who recently admitted that she had gained some weight, explained why she started dieting, saying, "I've put on a little weight lately. It's time to get out of this off-season for my looks."

She had previously shown her determination to lose weight by writing, "My clothes just don't fit quite right for some reason. I'll start a cleanse tomorrow. I just need to trim 3 kg."

Mija has already made headlines once before for successfully dieting. In a recent weight-loss attempt, she lost 4.35 kg in about seven days, drawing significant attention.

At the time, she showed off a flat stomach with visible abs and said, "The hidden lines have finally appeared. My current weight is 49.23 kg. I want to lose about 2 kg more to go back to how I looked before marriage. That looks prettier on camera."

She added, "My face was also very puffy, but the lines are coming back. Above all, I'm so happy because my body feels much lighter."

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae. She married comedian Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years older than her, in 2022. She currently runs the YouTube channel "Mija's Tavern" and is also active as a shopping host.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.