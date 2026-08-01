Park Jin-young Says JYP Cafeteria Costs 2 Billion Won a Year to Run Alone... "We’ll Expand It Threefold in the New Building"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun reporter] On MBC's "Point of Omniscient Interfere," Park Jin-young's side as a "health advocate" who carefully looks after the well-being of everyone at the company, as well as the "Park Jin-young the singer" moment that is still going strong at 54, will be revealed.

In episode 409 of MBC's variety show "Point of Omniscient Interfere" airing today (the 1st), with planning by Kang Young-seon, directed by Yoon-Jib Kim, Jae-Uk Jeon, Kim Haeni, Jung Dong-sik, and Lee Da-un, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon, JYP's organic cafeteria will be unveiled. Its annual maintenance cost alone is said to be 2 billion won, with 220 million won spent each year just on organic kimchi. Park Jin-young explains that he decided to run the organic cafeteria after seeing trainees in the past making do with convenience store food for meals, saying, "I made it with the thought that my own children would be eating it." He also says the new headquarters, which is set to move soon, will have a kitchen three times larger and even a lunchbox production system, so employees can enjoy "healthy JYP meals" wherever they are, drawing admiration.

Park Jin-young's sincerity is also evident in the way he looks after the health of company members. When a team member under his care developed a health issue, he reportedly sent a long message about health management based on his own study of human anatomy and nutrition. His thoughtful attention to each employee, treating them like family, adds warmth to the story.

Meanwhile, Park Jin-young recently achieved his best-ever physical condition for his new song "WET," recording a body fat percentage of 9.2 percent and showing off muscles that are hard to believe for a 54-year-old. In particular, the broadcast will reveal the filming site for the new song's content, where he reportedly surprised everyone with a bold outfit featuring a fluorescent vest and a striking backless design. As the head of JYP and co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, Park Jin-young the singer's passionate return to his main job is expected to bring a fresh kind of fun.

Park Jin-young's sincerity toward his employees and the ongoing "Park Jin-young the singer" moment at age 54 can be seen on MBC's "Point of Omniscient Interfere," airing today (the 1st) at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.