Is That Ralral? She Looks Unrecognizable After Giving Birth... Stunning Change After Losing 8 kg and Going Blonde

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Ralral has revealed a dramatically changed look after successfully losing weight and trying a bold new hairstyle.

On the 31st of last month, Ralral posted several photos along with the short caption, "Bleaching."

Ralral has traded her dark hair for a blonde transformation. The daring bleach job created a more polished and striking image, drawing fans' attention.

Her slimmer appearance after giving birth also stood out. A more defined jawline and sharper facial features highlighted just how different she looks now.

Ralral has recently drawn a great deal of attention by consistently sharing her dieting progress with fans. When her weight gain was previously revealed, some online users even speculated that she might be pregnant with a second child. She later achieved a noticeable transformation through steady exercise and diet management.

On the 21st, she also shared an update on her diet, writing, "I’m losing weight without Wegovy or Mounjaro. The only problem is that it’s taking too long."

She then revealed, "I started at 77 kg and now I’m 68.55 kg," drawing attention after confirming that she had lost more than 8 kg.

When one online user commented, "I’m curious when you’re going to lose the weight," Ralral replied, "Actually, it’s all gone. Sharing a photo taken yesterday," and showed off photos of her changed figure with confidence.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior last November and has one daughter. She is currently balancing childcare and content creation while actively sharing her daily life with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.