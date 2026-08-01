Eun Ga-eun Goes Back to Work Just Two Weeks After Giving Birth, Sparking Marital Tension with Park Hyun-ho Over a Wedding Gift of 300,000 Won

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho, known as the first trot singer couple, will face a very real marital conflict over a wedding gift.

In the episode of KBS 2TV's "Salimnam" airing on Saturday the 1st, the couple's everyday life will be shown as they juggle childcare and work after giving birth.

Eun Ga-eun, who returned to her main job just two weeks after giving birth, leaves home early again that morning for a live home shopping broadcast. Even as she continues working without a break after her comeback and still suffers from pelvic pain, she watches Park Hyun-ho caring for their five-month-old daughter Seo-won alone through the home camera while preparing for the live show, and eventually tears up.

Another unexpected piece of news reaches Eun Ga-eun after the broadcast ends. A scheduled event is suddenly canceled. Then, after returning home, she gets into an unexpected argument with Park Hyun-ho over a wedding gift. The disagreement begins when Park says he wants to give 300,000 won to a recent acquaintance's wedding.

Eun Ga-eun, who has usually saved on living expenses by doing her own hair and makeup, vents her frustration, saying, "With that money, how many diapers and formula for Seo-won could we buy?" Park Hyun-ho, who has always valued his ties with the people around him, insists that he still wants to take care of important family and social occasions, and the two stand their ground.

In the end, Park Hyun-ho says, "I won't give a wedding gift," and leaves the house. The conflict escalates further when his mother-in-law steps in. With Eun Ga-eun, Park Hyun-ho, and his mother-in-law facing off over the 300,000-won gift, viewers are left wondering how she will react.

The couple's realistic conflict over the 300,000-won wedding gift, and how it ends, will be revealed on KBS 2TV's "Salimnam" at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday the 1st.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.