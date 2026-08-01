Lee Sol-i, Who Is Battling Women's Cancer, Avoids Even Charcoal Grills in Her Daily Life... "No Wonder I End Up Falling in Love with Work"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, candidly shared how her daily life has changed because of health issues.

On July 31, Lee posted a photo of a crowded restaurant on her personal account and wrote, "How nice. People who have the energy to meet up on a Friday night."

The photo showed the inside of a restaurant packed with people.

She then said, "I have to avoid charcoal grills and I should not drink alcohol, so spending quiet evenings at home has become my routine... No wonder I end up falling in love with work and love~~"

Lee revealed last year that she had been battling women's cancer and had undergone surgery and chemotherapy. She is now continuing regular follow-up exams and medication after being told that all cancer cells had disappeared, and she recently shared that she had completed another checkup.

Meanwhile, Lee married Park Sung-kwang in 2020. She also directly addressed recent online rumors about a divorce and clarified that they were not true.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.