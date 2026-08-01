Hong Hyun-hee's Son Reveals His Feelings About His Mother's Absence: "Mom Is Going to Work"... Jey-ssun Offers Wise Comfort

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Junbeom, the son of broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee and interior designer Jey-ssun, was seen missing his mother’s absence, touching viewers’ hearts.

On the 31st of last month, a video titled "A Day in the Life of a Father Driving Junbeom on a Day Without Mom" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hongssun TV."

In the video, Jey-ssun spent the day caring for Junbeom alone while Hong Hyun-hee was away for her schedule.

Junbeom, who usually spends a lot of time with his mother, had a different day as he spent it one-on-one with his father.

From early in the morning, Jey-ssun carefully taped together a torn picture book and spent time reading with Junbeom. After finishing the book in a warm atmosphere, Junbeom got ready for kindergarten. He brushed his teeth, got into the car with his father, and headed off to school.

But in the car, Junbeom suddenly thought of his mother. He said, "Mom is going to work..." and could not finish his sentence, showing how disappointed he felt. His longing for the time he usually spends with his mother drew sympathy from viewers.

After hearing that, Jey-ssun calmly comforted his son while empathizing with his feelings.

Jey-ssun first acknowledged Junbeom’s feelings, saying, "Were you sad because Mom went to work? That’s understandable." He then gently explained, "Mom works, Dad works, and Junbeom goes to kindergarten too."

Comforted by his father’s warm words, Junbeom gradually regained his composure and headed to kindergarten. The family’s realistic parenting and everyday life resonated with many viewers.

After dropping Junbeom off safely at kindergarten, Jey-ssun went out to exercise for some time to himself. He said, "I’m 41 this year. I can feel my muscle mass decreasing," drawing laughs as he focused on staying in shape.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun married in 2018 and welcomed their son Junbeom in 2022.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.