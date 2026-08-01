Hyoyeon Explains Why She Keeps Giving Gifts to Yuri and Sooyoung: "I Worried Because They Said They Were Quitting and Seemed Low on Energy"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araam] Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon showed her affection for Yuri and Sooyoung, who are promoting together as the unit HyoriSoo.

On July 29, the channel "Hyo's Level Up" released a video titled, "I told you not to call me second generation. Where is second generation here? Is HyoriSoo second generation? / Fake Kim Hyoyeon | HyoriSoo Debut Project Episode 5."

In the video, Hyoyeon, who leads the team, prepared gifts for the members.

The production team asked Hyoyeon, "Do you often give gifts to the members?" She explained, "No, it's just that Yuri keeps saying she's going to quit, and Sooyoung looks like she has no energy. I thought giving them gifts would cheer them up, so that's why I do it."

Meanwhile, HyoriSoo is a unit made up of Girls' Generation members Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung. The group is set to make its official debut on the 31st of next month, with a rivalry against another unit, Girls' Generation-TTS, already drawing attention.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.