"Married Woman Killer" Opens Strong at 7.4% in First Episode... Gong Hyo-jin’s One-Shot, One-Kill Return Hits the Small Screen

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The MBC Friday-Saturday drama "Married Woman Killer" made a powerful debut, topping 9.4% in peak viewership and 7.4% nationwide in its first episode, instantly capturing TV audiences and announcing the glamorous return of Gong Hyo-jin as a one-shot, one-kill assassin.

In episode 1 of "Married Woman Killer," which aired at 9:50 p.m. yesterday, the drama peeled back the curtain on Yoo Bona’s precarious double life as an ordinary married woman and the legendary sniper "Kingfisher." The series, planned by Kwon Sung-chang, written by Kim Eun-hee, directed by Yoon Jong-ho and Jihoon Kim, and produced by Bon Factory Worldwide, Baram Pictures Corp., and Studio Fim, recorded a 7.4% nationwide household rating and 6.8% in the Seoul metropolitan area, according to Nielsen Korea. It ranked No. 1 in its time slot across all channels from the very first broadcast. In particular, the scene in which Kwon Tae-seong, after seeing a news report about Kingfisher’s return, was left in shock, surged to a peak of 9.4% and immediately drew viewers in.

The premiere opened with a tense confrontation set on Christmas 15 years ago, when Oh Seung-ah reunited with her father, Oh Man-seok, who had just been released from prison. Oh Man-seok seemed to offer a remorseful apology, but then suddenly changed, saying, "I should have killed you too that day," before choking his daughter. At that moment, a bullet flew through a crack in the window and struck him. Yoo Bona was then revealed on a rooftop across the way, aiming a sniper rifle, delivering a thrilling shock. Oh Seung-ah rushed to the rooftop and found the message "Merry Christmas" written in the snow. She broke down in tears, leaving a powerful impression.

Fifteen years later, the story shifted to the present day, where Yoo Bona was living an ordinary family life with her husband Kwon Tae-seong and daughter Kwon Yul. Warm and gentle in front of her family, she also showed extraordinary skills, catching a falling cup with one hand and taking down a sexual harasser by accurately hitting him with groceries. Her unexpected abilities sparked curiosity about her true identity.

Meanwhile, Kwon Tae-seong followed a tip about a new type of drug and headed to Musan. With a camera mounted on his watch, he went to a nightclub and tailed a man believed to be a drug courier. Soon after, the courier’s car exploded in a shocking accident. A mysterious man watching from afar murmured, "Goodbye. I can’t tell you to be reborn," adding sharp tension to the episode. Kwon Tae-seong then went to the Musan police station and relentlessly dug into the truth. He eventually learned that the victim in the explosion was not merely a courier, but a drug kingpin.

Yoo Bona also returned to work as the head of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics after finishing a three-year parental leave. Team leader Kim Bong-pal immediately asked her to attend a client meeting, but she surprised everyone by replying, "Let’s do it during the day. I have to pick up my kid."

Later, Yoo Bona went up to the rooftop of a church and began assembling a mysterious device with ease, saying, "I know we should never let anyone get hurt, even by mistake. The kids know that too." She then attached a sniper rifle and was shown aiming at a man in a hotel across the way, delivering an unexpected twist. With the words, "The client meeting begins now," she took down her target in one shot and casually declared the meeting over. The tension rose again when Kim Bong-pal was shown looking out the office window and muttering, "Goodbye. I can’t tell you to be reborn," revealing that he was the man present at the scene of the car explosion in Musan.

At Bae Yoon-ok’s flower shop, Yoo Bona had a meaningful conversation about the flower language of margaret daisies. When told that margaret daisies symbolize "revealing secrets" and "true love," she replied, "Maybe there’s a secret because you love someone too much." The episode also intercut her past at an orphanage, her years living as a killer, and the moment she first confessed her love to Kwon Tae-seong, deepening curiosity about her backstory.

Near the end of the broadcast, breaking news reported a shooting incident and speculated about Kingfisher’s return. Shocked, Kwon Tae-seong froze in place and looked uneasily at a family photo. At the same time, Yoo Bona received a warning from a mysterious figure, including a photo of her with her husband Kwon Tae-seong and daughter Kwon Yul, as well as an image of the church rooftop shooting scene, creating a suspenseful ending.

In this way, "Married Woman Killer" launched with a fast-paced story that moved between Yoo Bona’s ordinary daily life, the dangerous missions of a killer, and Kingfisher’s crime-busting past and present. The irony of Kwon Tae-seong, a reporter chasing the truth, and Yoo Bona, who must protect her family while hiding her identity, further raised expectations for the story ahead.

Viewers who watched the episode responded enthusiastically, saying things like, "The premiere seems really well done. Tomorrow should be even more fun," "It’s thrilling every time Bona’s abilities show up," "Don’t Bona and Tae-seong really feel like a real couple? Their banter is cute," "It’s so cool that the female lead is a killer. One-shot, one-kill is amazing," "The pacing is fast and the direction feels great," "It’s fun that Bona hides her abilities except when she’s working. She’s good with a knife too," "A killer who moves around for the sake of the child feels realistic," and "Someone is threatening Bona. Who sent it?"

The MBC Friday-Saturday drama "Married Woman Killer," based on the popular Kakao Webtoon of the same name, will air its second episode tonight at 9:50 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.