Jeong Eun-hye of Down syndrome shuts down breakup rumors with husband Cho Young-nam in one photo: "Back and forth"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Jeong Eun-hye, a writer and actress with Down syndrome, shared a warm glimpse of her newlywed life with her husband, Cho Young-nam, and directly dismissed recent divorce rumors.

On the 1st, Jeong Eun-hye posted a photo of her daily life with her husband, Cho Young-nam, along with the caption, "Our breakfast as we prepare to open the cafe. Back and forth."

The photo showed the couple preparing a meal together and enjoying their small everyday moments. Their affectionate atmosphere, unchanged even after marriage, brought smiles to those who saw it.

Jeong Eun-hye had already addressed the divorce rumors directly the previous day through the community page of her YouTube channel.

She emphasized, "There seems to be fake news and videos spreading online saying that my husband and I got divorced, but we are working happily and loving each other more than ever."

She added, "These days, it is vacation season, so many customers from all over the country are visiting the cafe," and "A few days ago, actress Yang Mi-kyung also stopped by, and we shared a warm hug."

She also said, "Unless something special comes up, my husband and I are always at the cafe greeting customers and drawing the pictures they order," adding, "Whenever we have a spare moment, we spend sweet, loving time together and live happily."

Recently, unverified videos and posts claiming that Jeong Eun-hye and Cho Young-nam had divorced spread across some online platforms and SNS, raising concern. As Jeong Eun-hye directly said the rumors were false, fans have also responded with relief.

Meanwhile, Jeong Eun-hye won wide praise in 2022 for her sincere performance as Lee Young-hee, the twin sister of Han Ji-min's character, in the tvN drama Our Blues. Since then, she has remained active not only as an actress but also as a writer, meeting the public through a variety of works.

Jeong Eun-hye married Cho Young-nam, who is eight years older than her, in May last year after they met through a job for people with developmental disabilities. Since their marriage, they have shared their newlywed life and daily routine through SBS's variety show Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny and her YouTube channel, drawing strong support from the public.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.