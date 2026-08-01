Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-gyeong Display Their 'Trophy Couple' Items Side by Side... "We Dreamed of This Since Our Honeymoon"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jin Seon-kyu expressed his heartfelt joy while congratulating his wife Park Bo-gyeong on winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the BSA.

On the 1st, Jin Seon-kyu shared a couple selfie and photos of the trophy taken at the BSA ceremony on his social media account.

The released photos showed Jin Seon-kyu in a tuxedo and Park Bo-gyeong in an off-shoulder dress, smiling brightly as they held the Best Supporting Actress trophy together. He also revealed the couple's BSA trophies displayed side by side, underscoring how meaningful the moment was to him.

Jin Seon-kyu said, "As an actor couple, we dreamed since our honeymoon of the day we would walk the red carpet at the same awards ceremony," expressing his happiness that a long-held wish had finally come true.

He added, "It was such a miraculous moment for Bo-gyeong to win," and said, "Raising our children, we had waited, prayed, and hoped for a long time, and I never imagined this moment would come so soon."

He also showed his affection for his wife, saying, "It was so moving that this was the second dress I have worn since our wedding."

He further said, "I would like to thank once again everyone who supported and congratulated Bo-gyeong," adding, "Every acceptance speech from the actors and entertainers who became this year's BSA winners was moving. Congratulations to all of you."

Jin Seon-kyu smiled and said, "Today is day one again," noting that "our couple's matching BSA trophies have found a beautiful place." He then vowed, "We will become a couple who walks the path of humility and the path of an actor with even greater sincerity."

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gyeong won the Best Supporting Actress award for the Netflix series "The Art of Sarah" at the 5th BSA, held on the 31st of last month. In her acceptance speech, she said, "After I lost my proposal ring, we stopped wearing couple items," and added, "Now we have matching trophies that we will never lose. Honey, today is day one." Her words deeply moved the audience.

Watching from the audience, Jin Seon-kyu clasped his hands in prayer and eventually shed tears, drawing applause for his sincere congratulations.

Jin Seon-kyu himself won the Best Supporting Actor award at the inaugural BSA in 2022, so Park Bo-gyeong's win means the couple now each have a BSA trophy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.