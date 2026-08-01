Who is the identity of 'Mr. K' revealed by Hwang Jung-min?.. “A woman of considerable beauty 15 years younger” (Lee Jin-ho)

[Screenshot from Entertainment President] [Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Interest continues regarding Ms.

K, who is accused of stalking actor Hwang Jung-min. On July 31, a video titled "Did She Even Mess with His Son? The Chilling Full Story of Actor Hwang Jung-min's Exposure War" was released on the channel 'Entertainment President Lee Jin-ho'.

In the video, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, a former entertainment reporter, described Ms. K as "40 years old, 15 years younger than 55-year-old Hwang Jung-min.

She possesses considerable beauty. To put it nicely, she went beyond being a die-hard fan; to put it negatively, she displayed behavior closer to a sasaeng.

" He went on to mention the circumstances in which Ms. K sent threatening messages to Hwang Jung-min's minor children's social media accounts and even visited the graduation performance venue, pointing out that "this is a clear act of stalking and can never be justified.

" Furthermore, it was emphasized that sending over 500 text messages to Hwang Jung-min is also behavior that deserves criticism. On the other hand, Hwang Jung-min argued that having drinks alone with the fan, initiating contact, and engaging in private conversations could have led to misunderstandings.

The released phone recording includes Hwang Jung-min saying to K, "I want to hug you too," and "Write me a funny, racy story like a novel. " Regarding this, Lee Jin-ho drew a line, stating, "We must certainly address the part that gave room for misunderstanding to the fan," but added, "That does not justify the stalking behavior that occurred afterward.

" Meanwhile, K received a summary order to pay a fine of 3 million won for stalking charges, but has appealed the decision and requested a formal trial. Hwang Jung-min's side is continuing its legal action, claiming to be a victim of continuous stalking.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.