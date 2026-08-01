At 46, Bada Shows a Different Side Without Makeup...A Natural Airport Look and "Breathless Days"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Bada shared her excitement as she departed for Europe to take part in a project.

On the 1st, Bada posted a long message along with photos of herself leaving for Europe.

She said, "These days, I have been living such breathless days that the phrase 'all over the place' feels fitting. Even amid my busy schedule, the most precious thing to me has always been 'singing.' This Europe project is one I joined after quietly running forward, determined not to lose sight of the essence of standing on stage and conveying my heart through song."

She added, "I believe the precious time I have accumulated so far has led to this opportunity to share my voice locally. Thanks to the support you always send me, I am taking one more step into a bigger world. I sincerely thank you." Bada expressed her gratitude to fans.

She also said, "I will cross over to Europe and deliver the sound of South Korea, and Bada's song, with all my heart," revealing her anticipation for the project and her determination.

In the photos released with the post, Bada is seen heading to the airport in comfortable clothes.

She has recently drawn attention for looking noticeably younger, and once again caught the eye by showing her bare face instead of glamorous makeup.

Even without heavy makeup, her clear features and bright skin stood out, drawing attention.

Recently, Bada has been receiving reactions such as "She looks unrecognizably beautiful" and "It feels like seeing her peak days again" for her younger appearance and radiant aura. In these departure photos as well, her youthful beauty shone through with no embellishment, drawing admiration from fans.

Meanwhile, Bada married a businessman 10 years her junior in October 2017, and they have one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.