Lee Soo-ji Apologizes in Handwritten Letter Over Controversy on Mocking By-Election: "It’s Late, but My Sincerity Has Been Conveyed. There Is No Excuse"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Lee Soo-ji bowed her head after releasing a handwritten apology over the recent controversy surrounding her YouTube content.

Lee Soo-ji posted the handwritten apology on the community page of her YouTube channel on the 1st.

She said, "I sincerely apologize for causing disappointment and discomfort to so many people through this incident," adding, "I also deeply apologize for failing to respond quickly and appropriately after the controversy arose."

She went on to say, "I will take this matter seriously and, after enough time to reorganize and reflect, return with a more careful and responsible attitude," signaling that she would temporarily step back and regroup her activities.

Earlier, Lee Soo-ji had become embroiled in political controversy after presenting a scene on her YouTube channel Hot Issue Ji last month that evoked a by-election.

In the video titled "Protecting Civil Servant Kim Ji-young’s Iron Rice Bowl," a civil servant stops a person who comes to an Administrative Welfare Center shouting "by-election." Some viewers criticized the scene, saying it mocked by-election protests by portraying them like malicious complainers.

As the controversy grew, the production team issued an official statement, saying, "We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable or disappointed because of the video," and acknowledged, "The scene was not intended to convey any specific political stance or social issue, but it was a lapse in judgment by the production team, which failed to fully consider a socially sensitive matter."

They added, "This incident has nothing to do with the cast members’ personal political views or intentions," and said, "We are also sorry that our failure to review the content carefully caused unnecessary misunderstanding and burden for the cast members as well." The team removed the problematic scene and promised to prevent a recurrence.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.