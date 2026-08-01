Yoo Jae-suk, Known as a Diligent Taxpayer, Reveals His Tax Payment on Air for the First Time: "There Is No Such Thing as Paying Later"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk revealed an unexpected slice of daily life when he stopped by a bank during filming to pay his taxes.

On the YouTube channel Ddeun Ddeun, which was released on the 1st, an episode titled "A No-Navi National Road Trip of Four Brothers Who Left the destination to a spinning wheel and the road to an atlas" was unveiled.

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk realized only belatedly that he had left his wallet at home before setting off on the trip. After arranging to have it delivered, he said, "I need to stop by a bank on the way," and added, "I have to pay my taxes, but I kept filming and couldn't get to the bank."

He explained the situation to Yang Se-chan, who had arrived first, and joked, "There will be someone else who needs to go to the bank." He later decided to actually stop by a bank during the trip. While withdrawing cash to cover travel expenses, he also chose to handle his tax payment at the same time.

Even after arriving at the bank with the other members, Yoo Jae-suk made tax payment his first priority. He explained that he had come in the middle of filming because he had no time to visit the bank earlier.

When the members asked whether he could just take care of it on a day off later, Yoo Jae-suk replied, "There is no such thing as later. It has to be done on time today," showing his determination to meet the deadline.

The members watching him were amazed, saying, "Isn't this the first time Yoo Jae-suk has been shown paying taxes on air?" Yoo Jae-suk then drew laughter by stressing, "Paying taxes is really important," and "It is our duty."

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk is widely known as a conscientious taxpayer. He has also been cited as a rare case in the entertainment industry in which an intensive tax audit conducted after he built substantial assets found no signs of intentional underreporting or tax evasion.

His tax filing method is considered unusual even in the entertainment world. According to tax professionals, Yoo Jae-suk chose estimated filing, which carries a heavier tax burden, instead of the ledger-based filing method preferred by many high-income entertainers. Under annual income of 10 billion won, ledger-based filing could result in about 2.7 billion won in taxes, but estimated filing would raise the taxable base significantly and lead to roughly 4.1 billion won in taxes.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.