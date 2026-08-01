Uhm Tae-woong's Wife Yoon Hye-jin, Already Extremely Slim, Shares Her 'Natural Wegovy' Diet Plan... No Wonder She's So Thin

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yoon Hye-jin, the wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong and a former ballerina, drew attention after revealing that she maintains her unchanged figure through strict meal management.

On the 31st of last month, Yoon Hye-jin shared the meals she prepares for herself.

The photo showed a simple meal of boiled eggs topped with olive oil and black pepper.

Recently, this kind of diet has been gaining attention online as a healthy meal that helps increase fullness, and it has even earned the nickname "natural Wegovy."

Although Yoon Hye-jin shared the meal without any explanation, her steady self-care and healthy eating habits naturally stood out and drew fans' attention.

She has long maintained her figure by combining exercise with a balanced diet, and her lean physique and healthy lifestyle have made many people envious.

This meal reveal has drawn even more attention because it comes ahead of her return to the stage in August. After marriage and childbirth, Yoon Hye-jin paused her career as a ballerina, but she is set to return to the stage and meet audiences again for the first time in about 10 years.

It is said that she is paying especially close attention to her physical condition and stamina as she prepares to perform again after such a long break.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin made a name for herself as one of Korea's leading ballerinas while working as a principal dancer with the Korea National Ballet. She married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Ji-on.

The family appeared on the KBS2 variety show "Superman Returns" and received much love. Yoon Hye-jin is currently staying in close touch with fans by sharing various aspects of her daily life, workouts, diet, and parenting through social media and YouTube.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.