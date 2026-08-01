Jun Hyun-moo Is Left Speechless... "I Got Goosebumps" Over the Shocking Scene Found in a Junior's Studio Apartment ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo is unable to hide his shock after seeing the unimaginable, ultra-frugal studio life of a junior announcer and discovering an unexpected fan's devotion to copying him exactly.

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" is a self-reflection program in which bosses in Korea put themselves in their employees' shoes to create a workplace people actually enjoy working in. The previous episode recorded a peak viewership rating of 5.6 percent, extending its run as the No. 1 entertainment show in its time slot for 216 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

In the episode of "Boss in the Mirror" airing on Sunday, August 2, announcers Um Ji-in and Jinwoong Kim make a surprise visit to the studio apartment of rookie announcer Lee Sang-chul, who is working at the KBS Jeonju branch. Despite Lee's confident claim that he had cleaned everything neatly, the two are stunned by what they find in his room. They discover clothes stored inside the shoe cabinet.

Lee's bold explanation that he did not buy a wardrobe to save money sends the studio into a frenzy. Fashion designer Ko Tae-yong, visibly shocked, says, "I've never seen anything like this in my 20 years as a designer. Keeping clothes and shoes together is a taboo in the fashion world," unable to hide his disbelief. Jun Hyun-moo also fires back, saying, "Viruses are invisible. Your clothes must smell like feet," delivering a blunt remark. When cosmetics and a hair dryer are then found on top of the sink instead of a vanity, everyone is said to be left speechless.

At that moment, Jun Hyun-moo suddenly exclaims, "Huh? That's something I have at my house!" sparking curiosity. In a studio apartment with no wardrobe at all, items Jun Hyun-moo actually uses, including a bath mat, a cactus ornament, and even a CPAP machine for snoring treatment, keep turning up as "Jun Hyun-moo items." Lee then shyly confesses, "Jun Hyun-moo is my role model." After witnessing his junior's obsessive fandom, Jun Hyun-moo reportedly could only say, "I have goosebumps right now. Why would someone copy things like that?"

From the bizarre frugal habits of storing clothes in a shoe cabinet and keeping cosmetics on the sink to the obsessive fandom that left Jun Hyun-moo stunned, Lee Sang-chul's unbelievable studio life will be revealed on the main broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.