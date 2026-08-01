Kim Seong-su and Park So-yeon, Diverging Views on Love Eight Months Into Their Public Relationship... Psychological Counseling Results Revealed ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] The couple Kim Seong-su and Park So-yeon from 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' has entered a new phase in their public relationship.

In the July 31 broadcast of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' (CP Bae Han-soo / PD Im Jeong-gyu), the so-called 'Seongso couple' Kim Seong-su and Park So-yeon deepened their bond by taking part in a couple counseling session, earning viewers' support.

The 'Seongso couple' Kim Seong-su and Park So-yeon visited a psychological counseling center and met counselor Jo Young-eun.

Based on three tests they had completed in advance, the two began counseling. Jo Young-eun analyzed, "Both of them chose 'altruism' as their top shared value, but Park So-yeon confirms stability in the relationship through her partner's response, while Kim Seong-su places a high value on autonomy. That could become a burden for Kim Seong-su in a long-term relationship." The two nodded, saying they have recently been feeling each other's differences more strongly.

They then moved on to individual counseling. First, at Jo Young-eun's request to express herself as an animal, Park So-yeon described herself as "a dog on a deserted island." She also revealed her family story, saying, "When my younger sibling was born in middle school and my father collapsed soon after, my mother had to care for both of us first, and loneliness naturally grew in me."

Park So-yeon went on to confess, "After going through two major failures at work, I became more desperate to fill my frustration with love. As a result, dating became even harder." After her counseling session ended, Kim Seong-su sat down with Jo Young-eun and began by saying, "My partner doesn't seem to be on the same page as me."

He said, "In love, I think our sensibilities have to match more than anything, and I believe the standard is the length of our conversations. Lately, there are times when I feel Park So-yeon sees me as tiring." He compared their relationship to a "deer" and a "shark" turning their backs on each other. Even so, Kim Seong-su showed his continued bond with Park So-yeon, saying, "We live in different places, but we both look for places with water."

After the individual sessions, counselor Jo Young-eun said, "I hope you can find a clearer answer," before moving into the final couple counseling session. There, the two tried several ways to untangle a knotted rope together. It was a simple method that would work if each person's rope was threaded into the other's, but they struggled without realizing it. They eventually found the answer and smiled.

Kim Seong-su reflected, "The rope came undone more easily than I expected, but if I let go of my defensive tendencies a little more, I think I can untangle the emotions knotted up with my partner." In the end, the two smiled with relief, saying, "It was very helpful in understanding each other."

Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' a reality growth show about male stars gathering to learn what real love is, airs every Friday at 9 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.