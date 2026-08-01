"A Reliable Auntie Vibe"... Hwasa Tours Singapore with a Niece Who Has Lost Her Charisma

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Hwasa showed off her unexpected charm by sharing moments from her daily life with her niece after wrapping up her Singapore tour.

On the 1st, Hwasa posted several photos from her time in Singapore on her social networking service, along with the message, "Singapore love you lah!"

The photos show Hwasa pushing a luggage cart at a hotel and striking playful poses, as well as walking hand in hand with her niece through the hotel and a shopping mall. Unlike her commanding presence on stage, her warm and caring side as the youngest aunt drew attention.

Hwasa also added witty captions to each photo. Lines such as "The little tiger came too," "A reliable auntie vibe," "The little tiger can't let her guard down because of her youngest aunt," "A rushed V sign," "Eating with her nose," and "Sorry, but the texture is top-notch" brought laughs with their playful, parenting-like humor.

In particular, she was seen holding her niece's hand tightly on an escalator, and she also shared a moment with her niece watching the stage rehearsal at the concert venue. Hwasa's aunt-like vibe, even while on a world tour, added a heartwarming touch as she made memories with her niece.

On stage, however, the mood was completely different. During rehearsal, Hwasa raised both arms toward the audience and enjoyed the performance, while in the main show she thrilled fans with an explosive performance. She then showed off her trademark humor by leaving comments such as, "Why does my work mode feel so unfamiliar?" and "So solemn."

Meanwhile, Mamamoo recently met fans with the release of their full-group special single "4WARD," their first in three years and eight months. The group is now continuing a large-scale world tour, starting in Macau and moving on to Singapore, Manila, the Americas, Jakarta, Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur, while connecting with global fans.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.