Jennie spotted with a new angel tattoo on the top of her foot... "Love, the meaning of purity"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] A new tattoo spotted on Blackpink Jennie's foot has drawn fans' attention.

On the 31st of last month local time, a tattoo artist based in London shared a photo of Jennie on social media along with the caption "Tattoo by me on," revealing that he had personally done the work. The post also tagged Jennie's account, adding to the buzz.

In the released photo, Jennie is wearing a black sheer outfit and looking straight at the camera. In particular, a previously unseen angel-shaped fine-line tattoo was spotted on the top of her foot, drawing attention. Though small, the delicate linework matched Jennie's signature stylish image and sparked fans' curiosity.

The tattoo artist is known as a London-based creator who specializes in delicate fine-line and blackwork styles. He has gained attention among overseas celebrities for his minimalist designs and precise detail. This time, he drew global fans' interest by personally revealing that he had worked on Jennie's new tattoo.

Another photo also showed Jennie and the tattoo artist posing together for a snapshot. Since the artist who did the work tagged Jennie and posted the image himself, the tattoo is increasingly believed to be a real piece rather than a temporary sticker.

Fans who saw the photos reacted enthusiastically, saying, "Everything looks beautiful when Jennie does it," "The angel tattoo 'putto' means love, purity, and beauty," "The angel tattoo matches her vibe so well," "The top of the foot is a really painful spot, so that's impressive," and "It's a small detail, but it has such a strong presence."

Meanwhile, Jennie recently performed a collaborative stage of "Dracula" with Kevin Parker, frontman of the Australian band Tame Impala, at a concert in Boston, the United States. She also released her new single "Less than a Lover" on the 24th and has continued her active promotions.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.