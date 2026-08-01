Gummy Burst Out Laughing Too... Epik High's Surprise Gift Gets a Direct Reply: "Thank You, Spider-Man"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Gummy brought warm smiles after directly reacting to Epik High's clever Spider-Man-themed gift.

On the 31st of last month, Gummy posted a video on her Instagram along with the message, "Thank you, Spider-Man From. GUMMY." The post included a scene from Epik High's YouTube channel, EPIKASE.

The video showed Epik High meeting actors Tom Holland, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Jacob Batalon in London, England, as part of promotions for the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Earlier, Epik High gave Tom Holland a special gift in an interview video released on its YouTube channel. After explaining, "In Korea, there is a singer named 'Gummy.' The Korean meaning of the English word 'Spider' is Gummy, and that is also the singer's stage name," Tablo presented Gummy's CD as a gift.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman could not hide their surprise. Tom Holland smiled brightly and said, "Thank you so much. Now I have a CD." The witty idea of giving Spider-Man Gummy's album turned the set into a scene full of laughter.

After seeing the clip, Gummy also shared the scene on her SNS and replied with the cheerful message, "Thank you, Spider-Man." She especially added the phrase "From. GUMMY," leaving a playful response that made fans smile.

Fans also reacted with comments such as, "That is truly the best joke," "Spider-Man got a Gummy CD," "Gummy's reaction is perfect," and "This whole universe is so cute."

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opened on the 29th of last month, is an action blockbuster about Peter Parker, who has been forgotten by everyone after Spider-Man: No Way Home, as he battles a new enemy who knows his true identity.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.