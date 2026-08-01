Sleepy Reveals Why He Disappeared from TV: "Work Stopped After My Marriage. My Wife Turned Down Everything"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ara-ram] Rapper Sleepy opened up about why his TV appearances became less frequent after marriage.

On July 30, a video titled "The First Impression Was Terrible... The Love Story of Sleepy's Wife, Who Made Him a New Person" was uploaded to the channel "Yes, It's Sleepy."

That day, Sleepy shared behind-the-scenes stories about his marriage and dating life over a meal with his wife, Kim Na-hyun, at a hotel they visit on anniversaries. When the production team said many viewers were curious about their story, he said, "I haven't talked in detail about it much until now," and began to speak.

Sleepy said that when news of his marriage became public, he received several offers to appear on shows as a couple. He recalled, "We got more than 10 offers to appear together, but my wife turned them all down."

However, Kim Na-hyun, who was a private citizen at the time, felt uncomfortable appearing on television. Sleepy said, "She had no experience in entertainment, so it must have been hard for her to decide to appear."

Sleepy said, "We also got a lot of offers from major variety shows, but because she turned them all down, all the work stopped," adding, "There were no places that wanted just me."

He added, "A few years later, I finally appeared in a couple variety show for the first time through 'Same Bed, Different Dreams.'" Kim Na-hyun also recalled the time, saying, "I really made up my mind and filmed it."

Sleepy married Kim Na-hyun in 2022, and the couple has a daughter and a son.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.