Go Hyun-jung’s frame looks paper-thin, drawing attention with her increasingly slender appearance and unmatched aura

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Ara-m] Actress Go Hyun-jung drew attention with her slim silhouette.

Go Hyun-jung shared several behind-the-scenes photos from a magazine shoot on her personal account on the 31st of last month.

In the released photos, Go Hyun-jung posed in a wine-colored off-shoulder dress. She completed an elegant and luxurious look with glamorous jewelry, including a necklace, bracelet, and rings.

In particular, her delicate arm line and slim waist, highlighted by the fitted dress, caught the eye and added to her signature, unmatched aura.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung appeared on the YouTube channel 'Kang Min-kyeong' in May and revealed that she had undergone major surgery and emergency surgery in the past. She said she is still working on recovering her health. She also dismissed speculation about a so-called 'bone-thin diet,' saying her weight loss was due to health issues.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.