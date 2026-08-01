Maeng Seung-ji, after reversing a cosmetic procedure she insisted on, now considers another surgery... "Everyone tried to stop me"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji has opened up about having a cosmetic procedure reversed, and said she recently considered a forehead lift but ultimately decided to put it on hold.

On the 31st of last month, Maeng Seung-ji shared a video on her social networking service showing herself looking at her face in a mirror, along with the caption, "I'm debating whether to get a forehead lift."

She was seen lifting and lowering her forehead as she tried to imagine what she might look like after surgery.

The reaction around her was mostly discouraging. Maeng Seung-ji said, "Everyone told me not to do it, so I'm putting the plan on hold for now," adding that she would postpone the surgery for the time being.

Earlier, Maeng Seung-ji revealed that after getting lip fillers in February, she later underwent a procedure to dissolve them.

At the time, she said, "I brought a photo of the lips I wanted and asked them to make mine look like that." She added, "The director told me, 'I don't think it will look pretty,' and tried to stop me, but I wanted to try it once, so I insisted and went ahead with it."

But over time, she said her feelings changed. Maeng Seung-ji confessed, "When I looked back at the photos and videos, I thought, 'This doesn't look like my face.'" She added, "My lips stood out too much, so they looked unnatural, and it wasn't the look I wanted."

She also explained why she decided to remove the fillers, saying, "My mother also said, 'Your lips look really strange.'"

Maeng Seung-ji shared her view, saying, "As expected, too much of anything is not good." She added, "The more greed you have for procedures or cosmetic surgery, the prettier you don't become. A little bit of dissatisfaction is what looks the most natural and refined. Let's hold back our greed a little and stay beautiful for longer."

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted in 2013 as a 20th-generation open-recruitment comedian at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), and later became known to the public through Fall in Comedy and as a reporter for Infinite Challenge.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.