"She came out completely naked"... Jang Yoon-ju was hurt and shed many tears due to boyfriend's parents' opposition

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Model and actress Jang Yoon-ju revealed her past experience of facing opposition from her partner's parents during dating and marriage due to prejudice against her profession as a model.

On the YouTube channel 'Yoonjur Jang Yoon-ju' on the 1st, while discussing marriage and the formal meeting of the families, Jang Yoon-ju honestly confessed, "When I was dating, most of my boyfriends didn't like me when they introduced me to their parents. " She said, "There were many people who held prejudices against the profession of a model," adding, "I even heard comments like, 'I saw you in a magazine completely naked,' and that they disliked someone who does that kind of work.

" She continued, "Unlike now, the perception of models was very different back when I was active in the early days of my debut. " Jang Yoon-ju confessed, "I was deeply hurt by those things, and I felt like I wasn't welcome.

There were many instances where I was judged solely by my profession without even meeting me as a person. I even cried a lot because of that.

" She revealed that a similar situation occurred while she was preparing to marry her current husband, Jung Seung-min. Jang Yoon-ju said, "When Seung-min told me that he had someone he wanted to marry, his mother worried, asking, 'Is it okay for someone who does that kind of work to enter our family?'" However, a television program served as an opportunity to clear up the misunderstanding.

Jang Yoon-ju said, "I appeared on an EBS program with my mother at the time, and her perspective changed after seeing our family's ordinary daily life and my mother's appearance. " She added, "She opened her heart after realizing that I am 'not a luxurious and glamorous person, but someone who has lived a more ordinary life than us.

'" Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-ju married design businessman Jung Seung-min, who is four years her junior, in 2015 and has a daughter named Lisa.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.