Shocking Letter Reveals Anchor's Mother Died Shortly After Kidnapping: 'Buried in Nature' — Kidnapper's Letter Released

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] A letter has been made public stating that Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC's Today, died shortly after being kidnapped, drawing shock and attention.

According to CNN, The New York Times, and other foreign media outlets on July 31 local time, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released the full text of the ransom note and a follow-up letter for the first time in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The first letter, which was released, was sent on February 2, the day after Nancy Guthrie went missing. The writer claimed to be holding her and demanded $4 million in Bitcoin, threatening to kill her if the money was not sent by the deadline.

The second letter, sent on February 6, contained a completely different account. The writer said, "We did not know his health condition was that serious," and claimed, "We had no intention of harming him, but he died shortly after the abduction from a heart-related problem."

The letter continued, "He is now buried in nature. Whatever you may have done, the outcome would not have changed. I hope the family finds peace. I am truly sorry."

Investigators said they have not confirmed whether the contents of the letter are true. However, Nancy Guthrie was known to have suffered from a heart condition, and she reportedly did not have her mobile phone or essential medication with her when she disappeared.

The sheriff's department explained that it released the letter because the writer's unusual word choice, sentence structure, and style could provide clues to his identity. Investigators hope that someone close to the suspect, such as a friend, family member, or coworker, may recognize the writing style and provide a crucial tip.

Nancy Guthrie's body has not yet been found, and investigators are continuing the case through DNA analysis and video review.

Meanwhile, Nancy Guthrie went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, has repeatedly appealed through videos for information about her mother's whereabouts, saying, "I just want to know what happened."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.