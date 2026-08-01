"Trying IVF This Year"... Park Wi, Husband of Song Ji-eun, Excited After Niece's Kiss: "Already a Future Girl Dad"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Park Wi shared a glimpse of his happy time with his niece, showing that he is already preparing to be a future girl dad.

On the 31st of last month, the YouTube channel Wiracle released a video showing Park Wi and his wife, Song Ji-eun, spending time with their niece, Inha.

That day, Park Wi told Song Ji-eun, "Want to go out even if it rains? Let's go! Let's leave!" and showed his excitement. He then warmed hearts by expressing his affection, saying, "I'm happy when I'm with you, honey. I'm going to be a Ji-eun fan for life."

The couple could not hide their bright smiles as they spent time with Inha, a niece they have always cherished dearly.

In particular, Inha melted hearts with her loving behavior as she pushed her uncle Park Wi's wheelchair herself and took good care of him.

The next morning, while enjoying a healing moment in nature, Song Ji-eun expressed her affection for her niece, saying, "Nature is so beautiful, but the sound of a baby in the morning and Inha laughing 'kya-ru-kya-ru' is really unbeatable."

After hearing that, Park Wi smiled brightly and said, "Today, Inha gave me a kiss, and that already made me a future girl dad."

Their everyday life with their niece seemed to deepen their anticipation for having a child of their own.

Meanwhile, Park Wi and Song Ji-eun recently appeared on SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny and openly shared their plans to try IVF this year.

At the time, Park Wi confessed, "I had practical concerns, but I gained the courage to believe that we can raise a child well with love." Song Ji-eun also expressed her affection for children, drawing widespread support and encouragement.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.