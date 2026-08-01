Lee Sung-mi's daughter, who resembles Park Bo-young, surprises fans with a new move after her mother's support... "Starting a new challenge"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Sung-mi's youngest daughter, Jo Hye-jin, whom she had at 42, is starting a new challenge.

On the 31st, Jo Hye-jin made a surprise announcement through her newly launched YouTube channel. "I created my own channel. It still feels awkward and I am very nervous to greet you on my channel," she said. She added, "I actually wanted to do YouTube since college, and I want to take this opportunity to gather my courage and give it a try."

Lee Sung-mi showed her support by leaving a comment that read, "Eun-byeol!!!! Fighting!!! Do it beautifully and do well. Mom will cheer you on."

Jo Hye-jin appeared on the dating reality show 'When Our Kids Fall In Love Season 2,' which ended in April on Kstar and E Channel, and drew major attention for her resemblance to actress Park Bo-young. At the time, Jo Hye-jin became the final couple with Shin Jae-hyuk, the son of Shin Tae-yong.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung-mi raised her son on her own after giving birth in 1989, then married in 1993 and had two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.