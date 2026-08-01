Park Jin-young Looks Great in a Bears Uniform

On the 1st, during the game between LG and Doosan at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, singer Park Jin-young is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Jamsil = Heo Sang-wook, Sportschosun / 2026.08.01/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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On the 1st, during the game between LG and Doosan at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, singer Park Jin-young is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Jamsil = Heo Sang-wook, Sportschosun / 2026.08.01/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.