Han Seo-hee, who was embroiled in a drug controversy, reveals her foreign boyfriend for the first time... sweet two-shot with a handsome model

[Sportschosun, Jung Yu-na] Han Seo-hee, a former idol trainee, has revealed her foreign boyfriend.

On the 1st, Han Seo-hee posted several couple photos with her boyfriend on her social media account.

In the released photos, her boyfriend drew attention with his sculpted features and well-built, muscular physique. He is reportedly a fashion model based in France.

In particular, Han Seo-hee created a sweet atmosphere by gazing at her boyfriend with affectionate eyes and even sharing a photo of the two walking side by side from behind.

Meanwhile, Han Seo-hee first became known after appearing on MBC's 'Star Audition: The Great Birth 3.' She was later indicted multiple times on drug charges, including a marijuana-smoking case involving T.O.P, formerly of Big Bang, and was sentenced to prison. She was released in 2023.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.