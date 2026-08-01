"Single at 48" Kwak Jeong-eun Shows Off a 70 Million Won Hotel Fitness Membership... "I Plan to Keep It for Life"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Writer and professor Kwak Jeong-eun explained why she chose an expensive hotel fitness membership worth 70 million won.

On the 1st, a video titled "A 1 million won OO, a 10 million won one, OOOOO, a 70 million won OOO. Honestly, they are expensive, but I regret not buying and enjoying them sooner" was uploaded to Kwak Jeong-eun's YouTube channel.

That day, Kwak Jeong-eun said, "I will introduce three purchases that were expensive after I turned 40, but that I have never regretted." After saying she was satisfied with buying 1 million won multifocal glasses and getting 10 million won laminate treatment, she introduced a "fitness membership worth tens of millions of won." Although she did not reveal the exact price in the video, the title indicated that the membership was worth about 70 million won.

Kwak Jeong-eun said she uses a fitness membership at Seoul Shilla Hotel and added, "When I talk about this, people say, 'You must be so lucky' or 'You must have a lot of money.' At first, I also thought it was a luxurious hobby." She continued, "But once I actually started going, I realized I had bought time to take good care of myself in a comfortable way."

"After turning 40, my energy dropped overall," Kwak Jeong-eun said. "I can work out and take care of myself anywhere, but it became important to manage myself every day in a space that is not crowded and offers excellent service. Every day, I work out for one hour in the gym, spend 30 minutes in the sauna, and swim for one hour. About two and a half hours of that time keeps my day going. I went through some difficult things in May and June, but when I brought my body here, my mind recovered too. I could clearly feel that I was taking enough care of myself."

Finally, Kwak Jeong-eun said, "People over 40 often invest a lot in dermatology clinics, massages, and Pilates. If you calculate what you actually spend, it adds up more than you think. Honestly, it is very easy to spend 10 million won in one visit to a dermatology clinic. I no longer spend money on things like that. In fact, my spending has gone down." She added, "I plan to keep this fitness membership for life," drawing attention.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.